Heraeus launches 83.6-million-USD quartz plant in China's Shenyang

Xinhua) 08:44, March 26, 2025

SHENYANG, March 25 (Xinhua) -- German technology company Heraeus Group on Tuesday officially launched its new quartz manufacturing plant in Shenyang, the capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, in its latest move to deepen Sino-German manufacturing cooperation.

With a total investment of nearly 600 million yuan (about 83.6 million U.S. dollars), the plant is Heraeus' largest semiconductor project in China. It will focus on the development and production of high-purity and ultra-high-purity synthetic quartz products for the semiconductor industry.

The new factory's operations are a strong demonstration of Heraeus' "In China, for China" strategy, said Frank Stietz, COO and member of the board of managing directors of Heraeus Group.

With intelligent and environmentally friendly facilities and techniques, the new plant will optimize its logistics, workforce and information flows to enhance production efficiency.

The plant will also explore new products and techniques in a bid to meet the latest demands of China's semiconductor clients, the company said.

Ai Zhouping, president of Heraeus Greater China, said the company will build the new factory into an advanced manufacturing and innovation base to help drive the development of the semiconductor sector and improve the semiconductor industrial chain in China's northeastern region.

Heraeus Group, a global Fortune 500 company, operates in various sectors, including environmental protection, electronics, health care and industrial applications.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)