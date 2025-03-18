China Everything Vlog | Shenyang's Xita Street: A taste of Korea in China

(People's Daily App) 16:54, March 18, 2025

Xita Street in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, boasts over 120 years of rich history and vibrant ethnic culture shaped by the local Korean ethnic community. This culinary hotspot offers a feast of authentic flavors passed down through generations. From chewy glutinous rice cakes to succulent grilled eel, every dish is a treat for the senses. Follow Rennie as she explores Xita Ethnic Culture Street and uncovers its hidden culinary gems.

(Produced by Wang Ruofan, Lin Rui, Hou Jingwei, Wang Jingjing and Zhou Xinyi)

