Xi calls for promoting full revitalization of northeast China

Xinhua) 09:44, February 09, 2025

CHANGCHUN, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday urged Jilin Province to further implement the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee's strategic arrangements for the full revitalization of northeast China in the new era and to play a bigger role in advancing Chinese modernization.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks after listening to the work report from the Jilin Provincial Committee of the CPC and the provincial government in Changchun, capital city of Jilin.

Stressing that Jilin must focus on high-quality development, Xi urged the province to unwaveringly take the real economy as the cornerstone and achieve coordinated development through transforming traditional industries, strengthening competitive industries, and cultivating new quality productive forces.

Efforts should also be made to translate technological breakthroughs into real productivity, he said.

Xi noted that the comprehensive deepening of reform and opening up is crucial for the full revitalization of northeast China.

Related policies and regulations must be fully implemented in the process of deepening the reform of state-owned assets and enterprises and promoting the development of private economy, he said.

Xi stressed the importance of fostering a first-rate business environment that is market-oriented, law-based and internationalized, and building a higher-standard open economy.

He encouraged Jilin to prioritize the development of modern and large-scale agriculture, and to achieve coordinated advancements in applying technologies, promoting green development, improving quality and nurturing well-known brands in the sector.

Northeast China, consisting of the provinces of Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning, has long been a key industrial and agricultural base, particularly in the early days of the People's Republic of China. The revitalization of northeast China is a major strategy adopted by the CPC Central Committee for the country's overall development.

As a multi-ethnic province, Jilin should fully implement the Party's theories and policies concerning ethnic groups and the Party's fundamental guidelines for the work related to religious affairs, advance the building of a community for the Chinese nation, and promote exchanges and interactions among different ethnic groups, Xi said.

He also urged the implementation of measures to guard against and defuse risks in key fields and maintain social stability.

Noting that high-quality development should be guided by high-quality Party building, Xi called for consistent efforts to tackle pointless formalities and address misconduct and corruption that occur at people's doorsteps.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, attended the work report meeting.

