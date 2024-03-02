Home>>
Understanding 'new productive forces'
(People's Daily App) 15:38, March 02, 2024
In September 2023, during a visit to Heilongjiang Province in Northeast China, President Xi Jinping introduced the concept of "new productive forces." What exactly are these "new productive forces?" Why are they so important to China? Let's dive into this exciting topic.
