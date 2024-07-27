Letter from China: A chill getaway in northeast China

11:43, July 27, 2024 By Song Xinping and Shao Meiqi ( Xinhua

CHANGCHUN, July 26 (Xinhua) -- When I planned my summer travels to escape the scorching heat, coastal resorts initially came to my mind. After all, sunny beaches, coconut trees and sea breezes have long been recognized as key ingredients for a perfect summer holiday in China.

But this year, I traveled to the Changbai Mountain in northeast China's Jilin Province. When I arrived, I saw flocks of tourists with different accents from across the country. I realized that I had jumped on the bandwagon of summer tourism fervor in northeast China.

It has lately become highly fashionable for Chinese holidayers to spend their summer holidays in northeast China, an old industrial base and a popular winter resort. According to Trip.com, a Chinese travel service provider, the region's travel orders increased by 40 percent year on year during this summer's peak season.

My latest trip to Changbai Mountain has helped me better understand this new tourism trend. For one thing, the "top of northeast China" is famous for its cool climate. With an average temperature of 22 degrees Celsius between May and September, visitors are guaranteed a cool summer holiday while many parts of the country deal with sizzling heatwaves.

For frazzled urbanites, the mountain also offers a slow-paced lifestyle and a good ecological environment. When wondering around in Erdaobaihe Town at the foot of the mountain, I enjoyed spending much of my day in a boutique coffee shop. After ascending to the top of a mountain, I was blown away by the magnificent natural landscape.

Nowadays, it's also much easier for travelers to reach the mountain.

It only takes about 2.5 hours by train to travel from Changchun, the capital city of Jilin, to Changbai Mountain. In 2025, the high-speed railway connecting the area and Shenyang, capital city of Liaoning Province, is also set to start operation.

Travelers from far and wide can book a flight to Changbai Mountain as new air routes are being added. This summer alone, the mountain opened new direct flights to Chinese cities including Shenyang, Shenzhen and Tianjin.

During the trip, I met Wang Jiaying, who took a direct flight from north China's Tianjin Municipality to Changbai Mountain for a summer vacation.

"It felt cool right after I got off the plane," she said. "The direct flight saves me a lot of time on the road. I'll take my kid to enjoy the natural wonders and try some local cuisines."

Home to some of the best ski resorts in the country, Jilin's winter tourism has seen a remarkable boom in recent years. Meanwhile, the local government has launched a wide range of cultural and tourist products to promote summer tourism during an otherwise slow season.

In many other scenic spots in Jilin, I've seen various cultural and sports elements integrated into tourism, generating many new forms of business. Music shows, sports events, night markets, and study tours have all started popping up.

At Vanke Songhua Lake Resort in the city of Jilin, I saw people doing outdoor activities like hiking, mountain biking and camping.

"Ski resorts in the summer can also be attractive for those who love outdoor sports or simply want a relaxing weekend getaway," Huang Zhongrui, marketing director of the resort, told me. The resort now holds camping festivals and mountain biking contests to lure in more tourists.

"At first, I didn't expect bonfire parties and driving along the borderline could receive this level of popularity. Nowadays, people tend to ask for more personalized and customized travel plans," said Feng Linya, a travel agent in Jilin. Her agency has provided services for a growing number of tourists from southern provinces this summer.

For many Chinese, the meaning of tourism is changing: it is no longer just about "clock-in" sightseeing and taking photos, but more about novel experiences and relaxation.

In July, a group of college students from across the country were invited to experience tours in Jilin. On social platforms like Xiaohongshu and Douyin, I find Vlogs about their cool summer journeys. Some of them see traveling as a way of life.

"We may not be professional content creators, but I think the experience itself matters. I'm ready to shoot my own Vlogs with my friends," said Zeng Peixuan, a college student from Beijing.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)