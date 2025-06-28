Interview: BRICS amplifies voice of Global South countries, defends their development rights, says Bolivian president

June 28 (Xinhua

LA PAZ, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The BRICS mechanism offers Bolivia and other Global South countries a new platform to participate in global governance, defend their development rights, and amplify their voice in international affairs, said Bolivian President Luis Arce in an exclusive interview with Xinhua in the capital city of La Paz.

"The BRICS cooperation mechanism offers us a new model of development and a new vision of genuine multilateralism. It offers a completely different vision where all of us can feel part of a collective effort, where we can cooperate for common development," Arce said.

"I believe it is the best opportunity, and we fully share the logic and principles of BRICS. That is why we have consistently insisted on becoming a part of the group and have always aspired to participate in such an important platform," he said.

In 2025, Bolivia became a partner country of the BRICS group. Arce described this step as "an important milestone" for Bolivia.

"We are always grateful to the Chinese government for its support in helping us become a partner country of BRICS," he said.

This year also marks the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bolivia and China. Arce noted that bilateral ties have been actively developing, and since the beginning of his term in 2020, high-level mutual trust has been strengthening, while economic and trade cooperation has continued to deepen.

"We have built bridges of trust between the two countries and maintain a very positive bilateral relationship," Arce said, adding that cooperation with China within multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations has also been significant.

The president, in particular, recalled the emergency aid China provided at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At that time, Bolivia had not been able to purchase a single vaccine. Everything had already been sold, and no one was willing to sell to us. It was then that we received significant help from the Chinese people and government, who brought vaccines to Bolivia," he said.

On economic and trade cooperation, Arce highlighted that since 2023, China has become Bolivia's largest trading partner.

"China welcomed us with open arms to export chia. We sent our first shipment to China, and we are also working to expand beef exports and other products. I believe there are good prospects for increasing trade between China and Bolivia," he said.

In 2018, China and Bolivia signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Arce said that the BRI cooperation represents "a great opportunity" for his country.

"For Bolivia, it is a great opportunity to take advantage of China's long-term planning. We want to be on China's radar. Technological exchange is very important, and with that, we could help our country move beyond its current phase and enter a new stage of industrialization," Arce said.

Regarding cooperation between Latin America and China, Arce noted that as the world's second-largest economy, China is a country with which all Latin American nations should strengthen political and economic ties.

"We have actively participated in meetings such as the recent Fourth Ministerial Meeting of the China--CELAC (the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum, either through our Foreign Ministry or with the presence of our presidents -- we have always been there," Arce said.

"What happens with the China--CELAC relationship will be decisive. Our countries now have a great opportunity -- a door has opened for us to improve communication, strengthen our relations, and enhance our economies with support from China. I believe this is of vital importance at this moment," he added.

