BRICS nations agree to boost cooperation in transport, sustainable mobility

Xinhua) 13:33, May 15, 2025

BRASILIA, May 14 (Xinhua) -- BRICS countries signed a joint declaration Wednesday pledging deeper cooperation in transport infrastructure, sustainable mobility and logistics.

The agreement was reached during a BRICS Transport Working Group meeting held in Brasilia, as Brazil holds the rotating presidency of the bloc.

The declaration includes commitments to decarbonization, sustainable fuels and modal integration, while rejecting unilateral restrictions that could hinder access to essential technologies.

A key proposal is the creation of a BRICS Institute for Sustainable Transport, Mobility, and Logistics to promote best practices and climate-resilient infrastructure planning.

"This marks the first ministerial declaration focused solely on transport," said acting Ports and Airports Minister of Brazil Mariana Pescatori. "It allows us to align strategic interests and promote sustainable solutions."

Ministers at the meeting also pledged to expand cooperation on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), aiming to meet climate targets under the International Civil Aviation Organization. Brazil has already set national targets for SAF use, starting with 1 percent in 2027 and rising to 10 percent by 2037.

The bloc compiled a compendium of national initiatives to decarbonize ports and maritime transport, including electrification and infrastructure adaptation.

Other commitments include enhancing air connectivity among BRICS countries and exploring a new multilateral aviation mechanism.

Brazil holds the BRICS presidency through December 2025.

