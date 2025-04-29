BRICS countries should serve as pillar of peace, development: Chinese FM

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 28 (Xinhua) -- BRICS countries should take the lead as a positive force on the international stage to serve as a pillar of peace and development, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during the first phase of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

First, Wang called for the pursuit of common security, advocating a new path featuring dialogue over confrontation, partnership over alliances and win-win cooperation over zero-sum rivalry.

Second, Wang urged proactive efforts to promote peace talks. China supports all efforts conducive to a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis and looks forward to an early agreement that is fair, enduring, binding, and accepted by all parties, said Wang. Regarding the Middle East, he emphasized that a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza remains an urgent priority.

Third, Wang stressed the need to consolidate the foundation for development, noting that China is willing to work with BRICS partners to enhance practical cooperation in areas such as poverty alleviation, agriculture, education and healthcare.

Fourth, he called for strengthening pragmatic cooperation among BRICS countries.

During the meeting, other participants expressed support for China's series of global initiatives, agreeing that BRICS countries should oppose power politics and double standards, safeguard the legitimate rights of BRICS members and common interests of the Global South, work toward building a more just and equitable international order, and promote open, inclusive and sustainable development.

