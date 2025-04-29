BRICS a vital example of multilateralism, says Brazilian FM

April 29, 2025

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The BRICS bloc of emerging economies is a paramount example of multilateralism, Brazilian Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira said during a meeting of foreign ministers from BRICS member countries on Monday.

"BRICS is a very important manifestation of multilateralism, and multilateralism is a constitutional principle that guides Brazil's foreign relations," Vieira said in an interview with BRICS Brasil.

"We cannot stop strengthening it, especially at a time when multilateralism is being attacked from all sides," he said.

Brazil is holding the BRICS rotating presidency this year, and Vieira, as the host, is coordinating the work of the first foreign ministers' meeting following the expansion of the bloc, initially formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

"This meeting is of enormous importance in several respects. It is the first plenary meeting that brings together all member countries along with partner countries, demonstrating the global interest that BRICS countries inspire," Vieira said.

"Together, we comprise almost half of the world's population and represent nearly 40 percent of global GDP, illustrating the group's influence," he said.

Regarding cooperation among the Global South countries, Vieira expressed his hope to deliver "concrete results" for India, the next BRICS president.

He said defending multilateralism entails preserving organizations such as the United Nations and the WTO, while recognizing the need for reforms in global governance and financial architecture.

BRICS, he said, is not "against any bloc or any country," but instead in favor of unity and development for Global South countries.

Diplomat Mauricio Lyrio and former Foreign Minister Celso Amorim, both representing Brazil at BRICS, have underscored that the bloc is not "anti-Western" but aims to strengthen multilateralism on the international stage.

