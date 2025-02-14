UAE leverages BRICS membership to boost global trade resilience, infrastructure development

Xinhua) 09:20, February 14, 2025

DUBAI, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is leveraging its membership in BRICS to enhance global trade resilience and drive infrastructure leadership, according to panelists at the World Governments Summit 2025 in Dubai.

During a panel discussion on Wednesday, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, chairman and CEO of DP World, and Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, director general of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), highlighted the UAE's strategic role in strengthening economic ties within BRICS and beyond.

"By leveraging our strategic location and advanced logistics capabilities, the UAE is enhancing supply chain resilience and strengthening trade corridors that will benefit economies worldwide," bin Sulayem said.

He noted that the UAE has positioned itself as a logistics hub for BRICS by developing multimodal trade routes that cut transit times and unlock economic growth opportunities.

"We have created new trade routes linking Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Central Asia, significantly reducing transit times ... Through strategic investments, we are addressing global bottlenecks and ensuring seamless trade flows," he said.

"The UAE's inclusion in BRICS presents a unique opportunity to strengthen economic ties, not only through government cooperation but also by engaging the private sector, Al-Suwaidi said, underscoring the UAE's commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth through its BRICS membership.

"At ADFD, we are focused on financing projects that drive sustainable development, especially in sectors such as transport, energy, and infrastructure. These efforts are closely aligned with the BRICS agenda, contributing to economic integration and connectivity," he added.

Al-Suwaidi also highlighted the UAE's focus on large-scale infrastructure projects, including ports, railways, and airports, which are essential for enhancing trade flows and economic exchange.

