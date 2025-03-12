Thai FM reaffirms BRICS partnership to enhance national interests, competitiveness, global presence

Xinhua) 09:21, March 12, 2025

BANGKOK, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Thailand's participation as a partner of the BRICS group aligns with the country's economic diplomacy strategy to enhance national interests, competitiveness, and global presence, local media quoted Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa as saying on Tuesday.

In his address to the Senate on Monday, Maris said Thailand has the capacity to take part in this initiative and contribute to positive change in the international arena, citing the importance of BRICS, a bloc of emerging economies, in supporting the Global South.

He said Thailand shares common objectives with other developing nations, particularly in advocating for a more inclusive global multilateral system that better represents the interests of such countries.

Maris reaffirmed that Thailand's foreign policy is based on strengthening cooperation with various nations without taking sides, whether through bilateral or multilateral partnerships.

The minister noted that the kingdom seeks to engage with multiple cooperation frameworks to enhance its national resilience, an approach widely recognized by the international community as crucial in today's complex geopolitical landscape.

