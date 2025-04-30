Chinese FM urges BRICS countries to serve as main force in safeguarding fairness, justice

Xinhua) 13:52, April 30, 2025

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday called on BRICS countries to stand firm on principles and serve as the main force in safeguarding global fairness and justice in the face of hegemonism.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the appeal at a meeting of foreign ministers from the BRICS members and partner countries held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

During the meeting presided over by Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira, foreign ministers and high-level representatives discussed strengthening Global South cooperation and upholding multilateralism.

Wang said that Chinese President Xi Jinping made a special visit Tuesday to the BRICS group's New Development Bank headquarters, sending a strong signal of China's firm support for the bank. China looks forward to the bank and the BRICS family advancing together on the path of modernization.

In the face of hegemonism, BRICS nations must stand firm on principle and serve as the main force in safeguarding fairness and justice, he said.

First, to safeguard the core role of the United Nations. The "greater BRICS" should continue to advocate extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, safeguard the multilateral trading system and build a more just and equitable global governance system, Wang said.

Second, to push for peaceful settlement of disputes. Wang said BRICS countries should advance the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security and stay committed to resolving disputes and differences through peaceful means.

China is willing to work with the international community, especially BRICS countries, to build international consensus on a political resolution of the Ukraine crisis, he noted.

BRICS countries support the Gaza recovery and reconstruction plan endorsed by Arab and Islamic countries, and firmly uphold the principle of "The Palestinians governing Palestine," Wang said.

Third, to foster an open and cooperative international environment.

Wang said that BRICS members should keep their doors wide open and extend a welcoming hand to help partner countries integrate deeply into the bloc and participate fully in cooperation.

Foreign ministers present at the meeting agreed that amid heightening geopolitical tensions and rising protectionism, the pressing priority is to uphold multilateralism, adhere to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and safeguard the central role of the United Nations in the international system.

They also expressed concern that the "reciprocal tariffs" will disrupt global supply chains and heighten uncertainty in the international landscape.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)