Senior Chinese legislator visits Brazil, attends BRICS Parliamentary Forum

Xinhua) 11:07, June 06, 2025

BRASILIA, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Tie Ning, vice chairperson of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, led a delegation to visit Brazil and attended the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum held in the capital Brasilia from Tuesday to Thursday.

During her stay, Tie met with Senate President Davi Alcolumbre and President of the Chamber of Deputies Hugo Motta, respectively.

During their talks, Tie said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the relationship between China and Brazil has been elevated to a China-Brazil community with a shared future for a more just world and a more sustainable planet.

The National People's Congress of China is willing to deepen cooperation with the Brazilian Congress in a sustainted effort to enrich the dimensions of the China-Brazil community with a shared future, she added.

The Brazilian side reiterated its adherence to the one-China principle, and expressed willingness to strengthen exchanges between the legislative bodies of the two countries and push for stable growth of Brazil-China relations.

In her keynote speech at the forum, Tie said that as the "first echelon" of the Global South, the BRICS countries have always stood on the side of unity, cooperation and common development, and have been practicing the spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation.

Tie also said it is necessary to firmly safeguard the multilateral trading system, continue to deepen economic and trade cooperation in the Global South and provide assistance for the development of new industries, so as to open a new chapter in the high-quality development of "greater BRICS cooperation."

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)