Post-exam economy ignites China's youth consumption surge

Xinhua) 10:37, June 28, 2025

Students take a bus to leave after the exam at a national college entrance examination site in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

CHONGQING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- High school graduates are stepping out of classrooms nationwide and into adulthood following the 2025 gaokao, or national college entrance examination. Their enthusiasm is fueling a vibrant wave of youth spending, known as the "post-exam economy."

This year, a record 13.35 million students registered for the gaokao, forming a substantial consumer force driving the current post-exam spending boom. With the exam behind them, these young people are eager to mark the start of a new chapter in their lives.

Among the most popular choices is outdoor travel. Many graduates have set out to explore the country's vast landscapes, sparking a fresh surge in youth tourism. According to Chinese travel platform Trip.com, bookings for trips departing between June 9 and June 11 jumped 88 percent week-on-week, as students wasted no time in embarking on their post-exam adventures.

For many graduates, these journeys are far more than simple getaways for rest and relaxation. They see them as symbolic rites of passage -- not only a farewell to academic pressure, but also a meaningful growth milestone. That first train or plane ticket they book themselves becomes a youthful declaration of independence.

At the scenic spots of Qutang Gorge and the ancient town of Baidi (white emperor) in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, graduates are hiking to the summit of the Three Gorges and taking in the breathtaking landscapes.

Qiu Depeng and Jin Zhiyu chose to tackle the "Three Gorges Summit" trail together. "People from all over the country come to the ancient town of Baidi and hike the summit. Now that we finally have the time, we can experience the landscapes we've only read about in textbooks," said Qiu.

To improve the tourism experience, Fengjie has introduced a series of discounts for graduating middle school, high school, and university students. Despite the summer heat, more than 100 high school graduates visit the scenic site daily, according to Luo Xiaoqing, head of the White Emperor City Qutang Gorge Scenic Spot management department.

Concurrently, smartphones, laptops, and tablets have become the popular trio of "exam rewards" from parents. As students gear up for further education, the demand for such college essentials has driven a significant surge in electronics sales.

High school graduate Wen Jie recently bought the three items during the "618" shopping spree in JD MALL's digital section in Chongqing's Jiulongpo District.

Store manager Sun Jian noted that the post-exam season combined with the shopping spree spurred sales growth. Beyond the traditional trio, products like iFlytek's learning devices and smart notebooks, as well as various wearable technology saw sales rise by 40 to 50 percent compared with the previous period.

Retailers across the country are capitalizing on this momentum, with many stores launching promotional campaigns. At an electronics store in Shanghai's Qingpu District, inquiries from student customers have surged by more than 60 percent week-on-week. To better serve this group, the store has added dedicated staff to provide guidance and ensure government subsidy policies are effectively implemented.

Beyond travel and electronics, some graduates are focusing their spending on self-improvement, such as learning to drive and beginning fitness training.

At a commercial fitness center in Chongqing's Liangjiang New Area, specialized courses such as boxing, Pilates, and functional training have seen surging popularity. "Many of our new members are recent graduates hoping to get in better shape before starting university. Our membership grew by more than 50 percent month-on-month," said a representative of the gym.

Compared with working out on their own, graduates are more inclined to hire professional trainers. Female members tend to prefer strength training and stretching classes, while male members are drawn to boxing and functional workouts. Many opt for packages of around 36 sessions over two months, said the representative.

Additionally, many graduates are also using the extended summer break for vision correction and dental treatments. Data from Chinese e-commerce platform Meituan shows that in the first week after the exam, orders for vision correction surgeries surged by 108 percent, while demand for orthodontics and teeth whitening rose by around 30 percent. Post-exam members of Generation Z are the main drivers of this growth.

"The 'post-exam economy' reflects a vibrant wave of youth-driven consumption and serves as an important lens for observing trends among young consumers," stated Long Shaobo, professor at Chongqing University's School of Public Administration.

The phenomenon extends beyond a temporary spending spike. "Governments and businesses must deepen their understanding of these needs, enhance quality offerings, and build long-term mechanisms to transform this short-term momentum into a sustainable driver for economic and consumer growth," said Long.

