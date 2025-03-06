China's youth redefining wellness culture with precision, style

March 06, 2025 By Wu Yanxia, Yang Shiyan and Li Sibo (Xinhua)

Young people attend a rock climbing activity after work at a climbing gym in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

CHONGQING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- During her lunch break, 28-year-old office worker Li Qing heads straight to a chain health center in a bustling mall in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, relying on a rejuvenating session of massage and moxibustion to combat work fatigue.

"This is my secret weapon against work burnout," Li said, flashing a three-session pass on her phone. In nearby treatment rooms, clients unwind amid the rich herbal scent of moxa, mingling with the aroma of fresh-brewed coffee from downstairs. This scene offers a snapshot of the growing wellness craze of urban Chinese.

From herbal teas to smartwatches, Chinese youth are leading a "refined wellness" revolution that blends science, personalization and lifestyle. Unlike older generations' somewhat passive habits, such as drinking hot water, Chinese youngsters see wellness as a daily act of optimization.

According to a report on the consumption trends of Generation Z nutrition released by Xinhuanet, young people are becoming the main force in health consumption -- with young consumers aged 18 to 35 accounting for 83.7 percent of China's health consumers.

Liu Junkang, general manager of Jin'aitang Health Management Co., Ltd., said that young people are willing to pay for high-quality health products and favor personalized services.

At a herbal milk tea shop in front of a hospital, crowds could be seen queuing for innovative blends like dark plum milk and angelica cassia tonic brew. "Our recipes combine traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) wisdom with modern culinary tech," said Liao Changying, director of the nutrition department of Chongqing Jiangbei Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Liao's team has developed over 40 wellness foods -- ranging from medicinal gummies to protein-rich pastries. As young consumers embrace TCM, clinical consultations have surged by 30 to 35 percent annually in the nutrition department of this hospital.

Liu Shiting, a 25-year-old fitness enthusiast, scrutinizes yogurt labels using three nutrition apps in a supermarket in Fuzhou in east China's Fujian Province. "Label-literate" consumers like Liu have helped nurture a premium health snack sector now commanding a significant market share.

Tech is also reshaping the wellness game. When programmer Zhang Yang's smartwatch vibrates after 90 minutes of sitting, he steps away from his work for a round of Baduanjin, a traditional Chinese aerobic exercise, while his health app logs the activity in real time.

China's wearable device shipments soared 36.2 percent year on year to 33.67 million units in Q1 of 2024 -- as advanced health tracking becomes a must-have for young people. Smartwatches now offer features like heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen measurement and ECG tracking, making 24/7 wellness management more accessible than ever.

"Wellness is no longer just elders' advice but a measurable part of daily life," Liu Junkang observed, noting three major trends among young consumers -- using data to customize their health routines, reinventing traditional therapies in a modern way, and prioritizing enjoyable, hands-on wellness experiences.

As China's health industry pivots from one-size-fits-all to hyper-customized solutions, a generation embracing biohacking and TCM fusion is rewriting the rules of preventive care -- one herbal latte and smartwatch alert at a time.

