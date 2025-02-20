New generation of Macao youth: Boldly chasing dreams in the Greater Bay Area

People's Daily Online) 16:50, February 20, 2025

At 10 a.m., a long line had already formed outside an egg tart shop near Guolan Street in Macao. Many customers were holding up their caramel custard tarts, taking photos to share on social media. Inside the shop, the owner, Billy Kwok, was busy as usual. Since starting his business in 2020, this young man has become the owner of several popular egg tart shops.

Billy Kwok bakes egg tarts in the kitchen. (People's Daily Online/Yuan Meng)

Originating in Portugal, Macao's egg tarts underwent multiple modifications, resulting in the now-renowned shape and flavor. To cater to tourists' tastes, Kwok has further optimized the traditional recipe by controlling the sweetness, making the tarts sweet but not overly rich, with a crispy exterior and soft interior.

"The Portuguese egg tart is already deeply ingrained in the hearts of the Macao people. Don't be mistaken thinking they're just for tourists — we locals also enjoy egg tarts, grabbing one from time to time. Egg tarts are no longer just a Macao specialty; they've become an iconic representative in showcasing the city as a 'City of Gastronomy,'" he explained.

The development of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone and Macao's inclusive environment have also provided fertile ground for young entrepreneurs. Last year, Kwok opened a new research and development center in Hengqin, Guangdong, and two new local stores in Shenzhen. "Thanks to the favorable policies provided by the country, it has given a lot of confidence to young entrepreneurs from Hong Kong and Macao to expand into the Greater Bay Area market," he said.

Vicky Yung walks through Guanqian Street, Macao. (People's Daily Online/Yuan Meng)

Guanqian Street, near the Ruins of St. Paul's, was once one of the oldest and most prosperous areas in Macao. Now, it is filled with artistic shops and cafes, blending history with a cultural and artistic atmosphere. Vicky Yung, a native of Macao, is a singer, designer, and volunteer dedicated to promoting Macao's history and culture.

Walking down Guanqian Street, she reflected, "Over the years, we've done a lot of preservation and renovation work, incorporating our creativity and imagination into present-day Macao, revitalizing the old town. I design cultural products, do live streaming, and friends often call me a 'slash youth' (young people who embrace multiple identities and careers). Young people in Macao are like this. In Cantonese, we say 'Dan Cu Cu,' meaning bold or daring. We want to try everything."

Crystal Kwok checks the brewing process at her brewery. (People's Daily Online/Yuan Meng)

Crystal Kwok, a Guangzhou native and graduate of the University of Macao, began her entrepreneurial journey during her studies and has since founded the only brewery in Macao. She is dedicated to creating products that reflect Macao's culture, such as Portuguese tarts ale, Guanye Street iced milk tea pilsner, and Hac Sa Beach lager. Elements of Macao are woven throughout her craft beer brand.

"Macao is actually quite a suitable place for entrepreneurship," said Kwok. "The culture here is inclusive, and there are many mechanisms and resources in the Greater Bay Area that encourage entrepreneurship, which has provided a lot of help for young entrepreneurs like us."

Currently, Kwok and her craft beer brand are actively expanding into Chinese mainland, "Through our beer, we hope to help more people learn about Macao," she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chengliang)