Xi encourages youth to actively shoulder responsibilities in advancing Chinese modernization

Xinhua) 16:19, April 30, 2025

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on encouraging young people in the new era to bravely take on responsibilities in advancing Chinese modernization, will be published on Thursday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's ninth issue of Qiushi Journal, the flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The article highlights the role of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) in rallying young people as broadly as possible to contribute to building a strong nation and achieving national rejuvenation.

It underscores the importance of strengthening the ideals and convictions of the younger generation. The CYLC is encouraged to organize and mobilize youth to take an active role in China's modernization efforts.

Young people should serve as pioneers and vital forces in areas such as scientific and technological innovation, rural revitalization, green development, social services, and national defense, the article notes.

The article also calls on Party organizations at all levels to strengthen their leadership in youth-related work and to support the CYLC in fulfilling its missions creatively.

