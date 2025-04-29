Home>>
Xi inspects AI industry in Shanghai, calling for its development
(Xinhua) 16:26, April 29, 2025
SHANGHAI, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday visited an AI incubator in Shanghai, calling on the city to take the lead in AI development and governance.
The inspection trip came four days after China's leadership convened a dedicated AI study session, where Xi called for gaining a head start in this strategic sector.
"AI technology is evolving rapidly and entering a phase of explosive growth," said Xi, as he visited the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center, a large model incubator home to over 100 enterprises.
