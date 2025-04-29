Home>>
Xi visits New Development Bank
(Xinhua) 16:27, April 29, 2025
SHANGHAI, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday visited the New Development Bank in Shanghai and met with Dilma Rousseff, president of the institution.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi inspects AI industry in Shanghai, calling for its development
- Cooperation projects help build livelihoods in Kenya
- Xi calls for rallying working class
- Xi stresses pooling strength of working people for rejuvenation of Chinese nation
- Commemorative event held in Des Moines to mark 40th anniversary of Xi's first Iowa visit
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.