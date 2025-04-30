Xi extends condolences to Iranian president over severe explosion

Xinhua) 08:20, April 30, 2025

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday extended condolences to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian over the severe explosion at a port in the country.

Xi said he was deeply grieved to learn that a massive explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas caused heavy casualties.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi mourned the victims and offered sincere sympathies to the injured and the bereaved families.

