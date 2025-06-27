Chinese aviation innovations take flight at Paris Air Show

From June 16 to 22, the 55th Paris Air Show took place at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, bringing together more than 2,500 companies from 48 countries and regions to showcase the latest global advances in aerospace technology.

Among the standout participants was China, represented by more than 70 exhibitors spanning the entire industrial chain - from complete aircraft and core components to advanced materials and intelligent manufacturing. Together, they offered a comprehensive display of China's growing technological capabilities in the global aerospace arena.

Photo shows the exhibition booth of Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) at the 55th Paris Air Show, held at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France. (People's Daily/Shang Kaiyuan)

The Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), a regular presence at the show for 38 consecutive years, showcased eight major product categories and 30 signature items. Its military aviation display included fighter jets, transport aircraft, trainers, helicopters, drones, and precision weapons. Notable debuts included the J-35A fighter jet's first international appearance alongside advanced unmanned aerial systems such as the Wing Loong-6, Wing Loong-10B, and AR-2000 - each unveiled at the show for the first time.

On the civil aviation front, AVIC highlighted its emergency response portfolio, showcasing the AG600 large amphibious firefighting aircraft, the MA60 weather modification aircraft, the Wing Loong-2H emergency-response drone, and the AC352 medium multipurpose helicopter jointly developed by China and France. These cutting-edge solutions drew considerable attention from international observers.

"From a small booth to a dedicated exhibition area showcasing an entire product ecosystem, China's journey at the Paris Air Show reflects its evolution from follower to global competitor in aviation," said an AVIC representative.

The Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) also marked a strong presence, exhibiting its full range of domestically developed passenger aircraft. Its regional jet C909 is now services 15 routes with three Southeast Asian airlines, while the C919 single-aisle jet has entered large-scale delivery. Two new variants of the C919, a plateau model and an extended-range version, were on display to meet diverse market needs.

Also on display was a C929 passenger aircraft, China's first jet-type long-range wide-body aircraft, which is still under development. It is expected to fly up to 12,000 kilometers and carry 280 passengers in a three-class configuration.

This year, the Chinese Society of Aeronautics and Astronautics set up a dedicated national Pavilion at the Paris Air Show for the first time, where more than 20 companies exhibited their achievements. Companies such as Zhonghangshangda Superalloys Co., Ltd. and Fushun Special Steel Co., Ltd. presented advanced high-temperature alloys produced with cutting-edge metallurgical technologies. AVIC SAC Commercial Aircraft Company Limited and Jiangxi Jinghang Aviation Forging and Casting Co., Ltd. showcased high-precision structural components and engine parts. Baoji Titanium Industry Co., Ltd., leveraging its strengths in titanium alloy research and development, has established partnerships with Airbus and Boeing.

Representing China's fast-growing low-altitude economy, United Aircraft based in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province, made its Paris debut with models like the Boying T1400 and Lanying R6000. The company has developed a broad portfolio of distributed platforms with payload capacities ranging from 5 kilograms to 2 tons, serving agricultural, logistics, and emergency relief missions.

A company representative confirmed that it had reached preliminary cooperation agreements with more than 10 distributors across Europe, Africa, America, the Middle East, and South Asia.

The global aviation sector is in a critical phase of recovery and growth. The 2025 edition of the Aviation Talent Forecast released by Canadian aviation company CAE Group reveals that the aviation industry will need around 1.5 million new professionals over the next decade due to fleet expansion, rising travel demand, and high retirement rates. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to see the fastest growth, with 497,000 new personnel required, including 140,000 in China alone.

China is expected to account for nearly 20 percent of global aircraft deliveries in the future, according to Michel Azar-Hmouda, president of CAE's Civil-Commercial Aviation division. CAE is excited to see Chinese-made commercial aircraft expand into the international market, and CAE's global training network is ready to support this growth, Azar-Hmouda added.

Amid rising geopolitical tensions and global supply chain pressures, the importance of resilience and global cooperation was a recurring theme at this year's Paris Air Show.

Chinese aviation companies demonstrated their commitment to openness and collaboration. On the opening day, COMAC signed memorandums of understanding with French aircraft equipment manufacturer Safran and U.S. manufacturer Crane Co. for the C929 model.

At a concurrent promotional event hosted in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi province, the local aviation enterprise association signed a memorandum of understanding with the Global Aerospace Cluster Partnership China Hub to strengthen supply chain connectivity and cluster collaboration between Chinese and international firms.

Through such engagements, Chinese aviation enterprises hope to deepen global partnerships, contribute to the development of resilient supply chains, and promote the sustained growth and prosperity of the international civil aviation industry.

