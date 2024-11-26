Chinese aviation sector maintains stable growth in October

Xinhua) 08:36, November 26, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's civil aviation sector reported steady growth in October, data from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) showed Monday.

Last month, the total transport turnover, passenger trips, as well as cargo and mail transport volume in the country's civil aviation sector increased by 17.8 percent, 12.5 percent and 21.4 percent, respectively, compared with the same period in the pre-COVID year of 2019.

In October, passenger trips reached 64.09 million. International passenger trips surpassed 5.8 million, surging 76.1 percent year on year and having recovered to 96 percent of the level of October 2019, according to the CAAC.

The civil aviation market's freight volume topped 809,000 tonnes last month, with international freight transport up 52 percent over the same period in 2019.

In the first 10 months of this year, the total transport turnover, passenger trips, and cargo and mail transport volume all achieved double-digit growth compared with the same period in 2019, the CAAC added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)