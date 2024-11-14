Foreign aviation equipment makers clinch more contracts with Chinese airlines at Airshow China

(Photo: Courtesy of China Eastern Airlines)

Several foreign aviation equipment companies have inked new contracts with Chinese airlines at the ongoing 15th China International Aerospace Expo in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province, indicating that cooperation in the aviation supply chain between China and foreign countries will continue to strengthen.

Thales Group, a French industrial conglomerate, said on Wednesday that China Eastern Aviation Technology Co has renewed its cooperation agreement. Under the renewed agreement, Thales will provide maintenance and repair services for the avionics equipment of China Eastern Airlines' A320, A330, and B737 fleets.

The renewal marks another milestone in their ongoing partnership between the two parties since 2018, and it demonstrates Thales' commitment to participating in China's expanding aviation sector, according to Thales Group.

US-based Collins Aerospace also announced signing new contracts with China Eastern Airlines. Collins Aerospace said it has signed a 10-year spare parts on-site support agreement with China Eastern Technology Co, a subsidiary of China Eastern Airlines, to offer on-site spare parts support for China Eastern fleet.

According to the agreement, Collins Aerospace will provide support for Integrated Drive Generators. for China Eastern Airlines' A320ceo, A320neo, A330, B737NG and B737MAX aircraft models.

And, Collins on Tuesday signed a spare parts on-site support expansion agreement with Aircraft Maintenance & Engineering Corporation to provide on-site spare parts support for Air China's B737, A330, B747 and B777 fleets.

China's expanding aviation market has bolstered foreign players' confidence. Thales said it is the company's 10th time to participate in the exhibition. Thales is focusing on core areas such as avionics, in-flight entertainment systems, air traffic management, simulators, training, and more fields, and will continue to deepen strategic relationships with Chinese partners to provide digital and intelligent solutions.

At the just-concluded China International Import Expo (CIIE) held in Shanghai, China Southern Air Holding Co said it had signed purchase agreements with CFM International and International Aero Engines for A320Neo engines and spare parts worth $1.11 billion.

