China showcases its top aviation products at 55th Paris Air Show

Xinhua) 13:50, June 18, 2025

People visit the booth of Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) during the 55th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 17, 2025.

The 55th edition of the Paris Air Show officially opened on Monday and will run until June 22. China is showcasing some of its top aviation products at the exhibition. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

People visit the booth of Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) during the 55th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 17, 2025.

The 55th edition of the Paris Air Show officially opened on Monday and will run until June 22. China is showcasing some of its top aviation products at the exhibition. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

