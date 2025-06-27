Verdant terraced fields offer picturesque views in Chongyi, E China's Jiangxi
Photo taken on June 24, 2025 shows a beautiful view of verdant terraced fields blending harmoniously with surrounding forests and dwellings in Wenxia village, Qianchang township, Chongyi county, Ganzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)
On June 24, 2025, lush green terraced fields in Wenxia village, Qianchang township, Chongyi county of Ganzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province, formed a stunning ecological landscape as they blended harmoniously with the surrounding mountains, forests, and village houses following seasonal irrigation and rice transplanting.
In recent years, Chongyi county has leveraged its rich natural resources and ecological advantages to promote rural revitalization.
By improving the environment, upgrading infrastructure, and carrying out "micro-renovations" of village houses, the county has enhanced both the pristine landscape and functionality of its terraced fields, bamboo forests, and traditional villages—boosting rural tourism and driving integrated development of agriculture and tourism.
Photo taken on June 24, 2025 shows a beautiful view of verdant terraced fields blending harmoniously with surrounding forests and dwellings in Wenxia village, Qianchang township, Chongyi county, Ganzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)
Photo taken on June 24, 2025 shows a beautiful view of verdant terraced fields blending harmoniously with surrounding forests and dwellings in Wenxia village, Qianchang township, Chongyi county, Ganzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)
Photo taken on June 24, 2025 shows a beautiful view of verdant terraced fields blending harmoniously with surrounding forests and dwellings in Wenxia village, Qianchang township, Chongyi county, Ganzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)
Photo taken on June 24, 2025 shows a beautiful view of verdant terraced fields blending harmoniously with surrounding forests and dwellings in Wenxia village, Qianchang township, Chongyi county, Ganzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)
Photos
Related Stories
- Spring plowing preparations transform terraced fields in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Colorful terraced fields in SW China's Yunnan resemble palette
- Terraced fields become tourism attraction in China's Zhejiang
- Thousand-year-old terraced fields appear like emeralds dotting mountains in SW China's Yunnan
- Farmers busy planting rice seedlings in terraced fields of SE China's Fujian
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- Terraced fields in Lintan County, Gansu
- Longji terraced fields attract big crowds
- Chongqing terraced field resembles abstract painting
- Amazing terraced fields in China's Guizhou
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.