Verdant terraced fields offer picturesque views in Chongyi, E China's Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 09:30, June 27, 2025

Photo taken on June 24, 2025 shows a beautiful view of verdant terraced fields blending harmoniously with surrounding forests and dwellings in Wenxia village, Qianchang township, Chongyi county, Ganzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

On June 24, 2025, lush green terraced fields in Wenxia village, Qianchang township, Chongyi county of Ganzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province, formed a stunning ecological landscape as they blended harmoniously with the surrounding mountains, forests, and village houses following seasonal irrigation and rice transplanting.

In recent years, Chongyi county has leveraged its rich natural resources and ecological advantages to promote rural revitalization.

By improving the environment, upgrading infrastructure, and carrying out "micro-renovations" of village houses, the county has enhanced both the pristine landscape and functionality of its terraced fields, bamboo forests, and traditional villages—boosting rural tourism and driving integrated development of agriculture and tourism.

Photo taken on June 24, 2025 shows a beautiful view of verdant terraced fields blending harmoniously with surrounding forests and dwellings in Wenxia village, Qianchang township, Chongyi county, Ganzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

Photo taken on June 24, 2025 shows a beautiful view of verdant terraced fields blending harmoniously with surrounding forests and dwellings in Wenxia village, Qianchang township, Chongyi county, Ganzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

Photo taken on June 24, 2025 shows a beautiful view of verdant terraced fields blending harmoniously with surrounding forests and dwellings in Wenxia village, Qianchang township, Chongyi county, Ganzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

Photo taken on June 24, 2025 shows a beautiful view of verdant terraced fields blending harmoniously with surrounding forests and dwellings in Wenxia village, Qianchang township, Chongyi county, Ganzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)