Spring plowing preparations transform terraced fields in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 16:23, April 25, 2025

Photo shows the Samaba terraced fields in Honghe county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Yin Xin)

Terraced rice fields are being filled with water across Honghe county in Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, creating mirror-like surfaces that reflect the blue sky, clouds and surrounding green mountains.

The Samaba, Lyushuge and Nimei terraced fields are being prepared for spring planting following Guyu, or Grain Rain, the sixth of China's 24 traditional solar terms.

The water-filling marks the beginning of the spring agricultural season for the local Hani ethnic group, who celebrate with their traditional Kaiyangmen Festival.

The Hani people developed these stepped fields as part of an integrated system that connects forests, villages, terraces and water channels, exemplifying a harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

A farmer plows a terraced field in Honghe county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Yin Xin)

Photo shows the Samaba terraced fields in Honghe county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Yin Xin)

Photo shows a picturesque view of terraced fields in Honghe county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Zhao Longyun)

An aerial photo shows the Samaba terraced fields in Honghe county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Zhao Longyun)

Farmers prepare terraced fields for the planting season in Honghe county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Yin Xin)

