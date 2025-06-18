China, Africa working together toward dream of modernization

On June 11, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the Ministerial Meeting of Coordinators on the Implementation of the Follow-up Actions of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), announcing a series of important new measures to expand China's cooperation and openness toward Africa.

His remarks provide fresh momentum for China and Africa to pursue modernization together, and reinforce both sides' efforts to enhance solidarity among the Global South and contribute to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Amid a complex and evolving international landscape, China-Africa cooperation stands out for its clarity of direction and strength of certainty. Last September, during the FOCAC Beijing Summit, Xi and African leaders unanimously agreed to promote the six-point proposition on the joint endeavor to advance modernization, and to jointly implement the 10 partnership actions for modernization, leading China-Africa relations into a new stage of jointly building an all-weather community with a shared future for the new era.

Since then, both sides have worked closely to align their efforts and translate the strategic consensus of their leaders into concrete actions for high-quality cooperation. China has made an additional investment of over 13.3 billion yuan ($1.85 billion), and provided funding of over 150 billion yuan to Africa. In the first five months of this year, China's imports and exports with Africa reached 963 billion yuan, up by 12.4% year on year and hitting a record high for the same period of the year in history.

As partners on the path to modernization, China and Africa are working hand in hand, and China is firmly committed to supporting Africa's development through mutually beneficial cooperation. China is ready to implement the zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines for 53 African countries which have diplomatic relations with China, and provide more convenience for the least developed countries in Africa to export to China. China will also work with Africa to jointly implement the 10 partnership actions for modernization. These initiatives present new opportunities for Africa's economic transformation.

African students from Jinhua University of Vocational Technology, east China's Zhejiang Province learn grafting techniques for pumpkin seedlings at the Jinhua Academy of Agricultural Sciences, May 30, 2025. (Photo by Hu Xiaofei/People's Daily Online)

African countries have expressed strong recognition of the opportunities presented by the Chinese market and China's commitment to deeper engagement. Many African countries have welcomed China's move to grant 100% zero-tariff treatment, viewing it as a significant step that will unlock new development opportunities across the continent. As Kenya's Daily Nation noted, China has provided global public goods and fulfilled its role as a responsible major country, winning broad support across the African continent.

Openness and cooperation are the right path, and mutual benefit and win-win outcomes meet the aspiration of the people. As unilateralism, protectionism, and economic coercion become increasingly rampant, developing countries, including those in Africa, face mounting challenges in pursuing economic and social progress. In the face of such headwinds, China remains a reliable partner, consistently working to leverage its vast market to inject new momentum into the development of Global South partners.

Through its modernization initiatives, China provides substantive support for Africa's developmental transformation. From Namibian chili sauce and Beninese pineapples to Tanzanian sapphires and Lesotho wool blankets, more than 800 African products were displayed at the fourth China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, which opened on June 12 and was joined by 53 African countries and nearly 4,700 Chinese and African enterprises.

Since the FOCAC Beijing Summit, 22 new agricultural products from African countries, including soybeans from Zambia and peanuts from Nigeria, have gained market access to China. This increased import of African goods not only meets the growing and diversified demand of Chinese consumers, but also helps Africa boost its economy and improve livelihoods.

The joint pursuit of modernization by China and Africa will enhance solidarity and cooperation across the Global South and create a brighter future for global peace and development.

At the Ministerial Meeting of Coordinators on the Implementation of the Follow-up Actions of the FOCAC, the two sides issued the China-Africa Changsha Declaration On Upholding Solidarity and Cooperation of the Global South, calling on the international community to uphold true multilateralism in accordance with the principle of extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit, jointly oppose all forms of unilateralism and protectionism.

Chinese machines are loaded onto a ship bound for Africa in Yantai Port, east China's Shandong Province, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Tang Ke/People's Daily Online)

The declaration affirms that China and Africa resolutely oppose any party reaching a deal of compromise at the expense of the interests of other countries.

In an era marked by profound global change, when China and Africa stand shoulder to shoulder, the prospects for the Global South's development are brighter, and international fairness and justice are more assured.

No matter how the international landscape may shift, the core principle of China-Africa cooperation of mutual benefit and common development will remain unchanged. China is ready to work with Africa to fully implement the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit, using the "golden key" of solidarity and cooperation to unlock a future of shared progress, jointly pursue the dream of modernization, and write a new chapter in building a community with a shared future for mankind.

