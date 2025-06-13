Zambia eyes export gains from China-Africa trade expo

Xinhua) 11:24, June 13, 2025

LUSAKA, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The Zambian government expressed confidence that the ongoing China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE), held in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, will help boost the country's export revenue.

Minister of Commerce, Trade, and Industry Chipoka Mulenga said in a statement released Thursday that Zambia's participation in the expo is key to promoting the country's exports to China.

Speaking at the launch of the Zambian pavilion at CAETE, Mulenga expressed hope that the pavilion would raise awareness of Zambia and its products in the Chinese market. He emphasized its potential to foster enterprise engagement, facilitate investment, and enhance practical cooperation to expand trade and strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries.

The minister also praised China for granting African countries duty-free access to its market for agricultural goods.

Held biennially, CAETE serves as a major platform for strengthening economic ties between China and African countries. This year's event runs from Thursday to Sunday under the theme "China and Africa: Together Toward Modernization."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)