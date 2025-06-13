China's top diplomat calls for more success stories in China-Africa cooperation

CHANGSHA, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called for more success stories resulting from China-Africa cooperation to contribute to the China-Africa friendship, and to bring hope for self-reliant development and better lives to people on the African continent.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, cited the experience of Musa Darboe, a Gambian farmer and entrepreneur who has benefited immensely from China's hybrid rice technology, as an example.

Wang made the comments on Wednesday when speaking with Darboe at a reception commemorating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Changsha, the capital of central China's Hunan Province.

At the reception, Darboe shared his experience of how the introduction of Chinese scientist Yuan Longping's hybrid rice technology had significantly increased his rice yield. He said that with the assistance of Chinese agricultural experts in Africa, he has achieved prosperity, and his hometown has bidden farewell to hunger.

Darboe, who brought his rice all the way from the Gambia to China as a gesture to pay tribute to Yuan, expressed his willingness to learn more about Chinese agricultural technologies and modernization experience, and to promote deeper, broader cooperation between the two countries.

Wang noted that a key priority of China's friendship with African countries is improving livelihoods for ordinary Africans. He said China will continue pursuing the greater good and shared interests, and delivering more tangible benefits to people on the African continent.

Hunan was the home of Yuan Longping, a rice scientist who made significant contributions to rice-breeding in China and is known as the "father of hybrid rice." Yuan passed away in 2021 at the age of 91.

