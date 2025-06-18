Feature: Discovering rhythm of China-Africa exchanges at dynamic China-Africa expo

Xinhua) 14:24, June 18, 2025

CHANGSHA, China, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Though the air-conditioned pavilions offered respite from Changsha's summer heat, the real warmth emanated from the thriving China-Africa partnerships on display at the recently concluded 4th China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE).

"Hey! My friend, our moringa oil is good for the skin!" Alfred Burimaso, first counselor at the Burundi Embassy in China, was promoting one of his country's most famous products to Chinese customers. His humorous words and gestures made people laugh from time to time, creating a relaxed and cheerful atmosphere.

As Burimaso continued to welcome customers, the scent of moringa oil wafted through the Burundi booth. Attracted by the perfume, visitors who had just played hand drums at the Mali booth came to discover the charm of the essential oils.

While interacting with customers, Burimaso took out his phone from time to time to add them on WeChat. "I hope my Chinese friends enjoy our quality products, but what's more important is to make more friends through this platform," he told Xinhua.

"This time for Africa!" With the sound of "Waka Waka" echoing through the pavilion, Ugandan dancers gathered in the center of the standing area, dancing joyfully to the beat of the drums. As the drumbeat quickened, visitors joined in this impromptu dance to the cheers of the dancers.

"It's hard not to dance when you hear this rhythm," said barista Meg Kari Amis. While swaying to the beat of the drums, he served Arabica coffee to his customer Feng Qingqing and invited everyone else to have a try.

Working in trade with Africa, Feng had come to the CAETE for the second time this year. "Not only can we conduct business negotiations (at the expo), we can also see African friends learning Tai Chi or admire Chinese friends dancing to the rhythm of African drums," she said, noting that the expo is also a platform for cultural exchanges between China and Africa.

"Look, my friends! The chili oil from Congo is excellent!" At the booth of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Sembatya William, a popular Ugandan influencer in China, dressed in traditional African clothing and wearing a cow horn, was live selling his country's best products.

On display in front of him are chili oil, banana chips, avocados... "Thanks to live-streaming sales, many friends who couldn't come here can still discover the charm of Africa through my presentations!" he said, adding that the internet has become a fast way for African goods to spread to the world.

"I'm very surprised to see so many people coming to watch the live-streaming sale. I never imagined that so many friends would be able to get to know my country's quality products," Alphonsine Vumadja from the DRC told Xinhua.

The live-streaming not only attracted attention to the CAETE, but also became a catalyst for China-Africa exchanges.

"Three! Two! One! Welcome to Ethiopia!" At the Ethiopian booth, Nebiyu Mohamed, Minister Plenipotentiary of the Ethiopian Embassy in China, quickly got the hang of live-streaming.

"Ethiopia is now experiencing a growing enthusiasm for live-streaming, and I am convinced that the development of cross-border e-commerce will further promote the flow of goods and exchanges between Africa and China," he said, emphasizing that Africa can draw inspiration from cooperation with China in this area.

Latest statistics show that China-Africa trade and economic cooperation is speeding up. In 2024, the volume of trade between both sides exceeded 2 trillion yuan (280 billion U.S. dollars) for the first time, reaching 2.1 trillion yuan (294 billion dollars), according to the General Administration of Customs of China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)