Chinese technologies inject new momentum into development of African countries

June 18, 2025

CHANGSHA, China, June 17 (Xinhua) -- A small booth showcasing perennial rice technology developed by a Chinese company gathered a large crowd, with many of the visitors from Africa avidly taking notes as a presenter was giving a briefing.

The above scene at the 4th China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE) that recently concluded in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, was just one of the examples of Chinese professionals passing on their expertise and experience to their African counterparts.

Chinese technological advances in various fields, notably in biotechnology, digital communications and artificial intelligence, have been contributing significantly to the development and modernization in Africa.

PERENNIAL RICE

As one of the outcomes of the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), the "China-Africa Cooperation Center for Perennial Rice Technology" has been created to promote Africa's agricultural development and improve the livelihood of African people.

Unlike traditional rice, which must be sown every year, perennial rice can be harvested several times after a single planting. Currently, perennial rice cultivation has been successfully introduced into several African countries, including Burundi, Uganda, Madagascar and Mozambique.

In early 2024, a technical team from China's BGI group established a perennial rice planting demonstration base in Karuzi, Burundi. After a few months, the rice was harvested last June for the first season, with its average yield per acre doubling that of the local rice. Moreover, the perennial rice has realized regeneration, thus significantly enhancing agricultural efficiency for local farmers.

Zhang Qiang, an expert from BGI Group, told Xinhua that the planting of perennial rice can significantly reduce production costs resulting from repeated sowing and seedling raising, thus allowing local farmers to devote more time and energy to other production and operation activities. Perennial rice can also effectively reduce land ploughing, protect soil structure, thus lowering the risk of soil erosion and promoting sustainable agricultural development.

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

As part of the Madagascan government's "Madagascar Emergence Plan" (PEM), the construction of communications infrastructure has been given priority. Chinese companies have participated in projects under the plan, making a significant contribution to improving the country's communications facilities, particularly network coverage in remote rural areas.

At the end of 2024, construction of the EPC project for the Menabe rural network in Madagascar, undertaken by China's Genertec International Holding Co., Ltd., officially kicked off. The first phase of the project involves the construction of 73 sites, with an estimated network coverage of 2,340 square km. Once completed, it will enable isolated villages to access telephone communications, according to project manager Gao Bo.

Meanwhile, the Chinese company has also started constructing the rural communications network in Tanzania this year. According to project manager You Chenyi, as Tanzania has abundant sunshine, solar energy will be used as a power source for the network, significantly reducing costs.

"AFRICA PASS"

In the process of economic and trade cooperation and exchanges between China and Africa, there is a huge demand for intelligent translation devices, especially those with translation functions in African native languages.

Wang Zhan, executive director of the Institute of Global South Studies at Tianjin University in China, said that in the case of language barriers, Chinese enterprises face multiple difficulties in Africa. Firstly, inadequate communication in detail may lead to delays in project approval and an increase in upfront costs; secondly, the implementation of work instructions such as production plans and technical specifications by Chinese personnel usually relies on the English proficiency of local employees, which may lead to implementation deviations and eventually result in economic losses.

In this regard, Hunan Chuanshen Technology Co., Ltd. of China has launched the "Africa Pass" portable translation device, based on its independently developed language model of the China-Africa economic and trade cooperation and the language resources of 53 African countries. This device can translate 144 languages and provide relatively accurate translation services for exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and African enterprises in infrastructure, agriculture and other fields.

The "Africa Pass" was displayed at the Changsha expo, converting Chinese voice input into the voice of Swahili, a language commonly used in Eastern Africa. Pamela Nguji, an associate professor at Kenyatta University in Kenya, was amazed at the efficiency of the device.

"This is indeed very convenient," she told Xinhua, "Language translation is so important in the process of communication. It can help people to understand each other quickly."

