Interview: Cameroonian economist depicts China-Africa trade expo as platform for shared growth

YAOUNDE, June 13 (Xinhua) -- As the fourth China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo unfolds in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, a Cameroonian economist has highlighted the event's vast potential and mutual benefits for both sides.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Nformi Eugene Tawe described the expo, which runs from Thursday to Sunday, as a key platform for advancing win-win trade cooperation and unlocking Africa's development potential.

"African business people attending this trade fair are hoping to build more sustainable business partnerships, connect with potential lenders offering favorable credit terms, gain a better understanding of China's import and export needs, and learn about regulatory and compliance requirements," Tawe said. "It's also an opportunity to share experiences, challenges and opportunities with their Chinese counterparts."

With over 28,000 participants from China, Africa and international organizations, the economist said the expo plays a crucial role in building confidence and deepening collaboration. He urged all parties to seize the opportunities arising from the event.

"In recent decades, China has consistently been Africa's largest trading partner, with trade reaching over 295 billion U.S. dollars in 2024," he noted. "This fair will not only strengthen investor networks but also increase visibility for African commodities."

Tawe welcomed the expo's evolution beyond product showcases to include sectors such as agriculture, clean energy, cultural tourism, fashion and manufacturing. These additions, he said, help foster people-to-people exchanges and deepen bilateral ties.

By incorporating cultural, educational and tourism initiatives, "the expo builds trust, mutual understanding and cooperation between China and Africa," he said.

Africa's modernization and industrialization have been propelled by partnership with China, said the economist, pointing to China's infrastructure investments across the continent, including roads, railways, ports and energy systems, as well as support for the telecommunication technology sector through funding and technical assistance.

"The use of Chinese technology and equipment has laid a solid foundation for industrial growth and economic development in Africa," he said, adding that the expo offers a valuable platform to highlight the positive outcomes of such cooperation.

