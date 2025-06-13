China's top diplomat calls for enhanced ties with Africa

Xinhua) 13:16, June 13, 2025

CHANGSHA, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday held meetings with several African dignitaries who are in China for the opening ceremony of the fourth China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, as well as the Ministerial Meeting of Coordinators on the Implementation of the Follow-up Actions of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Changsha, the capital of central China's Hunan Province.

The African dignitaries Wang met with include Ugandan Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Liberian Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe, Somali Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali, Mozambican Foreign Minister Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas, and Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey.

When meeting with Nabbanja, Wang said that the heads of state of China and Uganda have established mutual trust and friendship, providing impetus and a guarantee for the development of bilateral relations. In the first quarter of this year, Uganda's exports to China increased nearly 90 percent year on year, and China is willing to deepen practical cooperation in various fields with the country, he added.

Nabbanja expressed her gratitude to China for its valuable support for Uganda's infrastructure construction and economic and social development over a long period of time. She noted her expectation that cooperation with China would be deepened in key areas such as airport expansion, digital transformation and agricultural modernization.

When meeting with Koung, Wang noted that the presidents of China and Liberia had met on the sidelines of the FOCAC Beijing Summit to announce the establishment of a strategic partnership between the two countries. He said that China stands ready to work with Liberia to continue implementing the consensus reached between the two heads of state, as well as the key outcomes of the summit, to deliver benefits to both peoples.

Koung expressed gratitude for China's long-term, selfless support for Liberia, expressing willingness to work with China to implement the consensus reached between the two heads of state and advance cooperation across sectors such as maritime affairs, green energy, health care and agriculture.

When meeting with Nduhungirehe, Wang said that the heads of state of China and Rwanda had elevated bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, providing strong strategic guidance for the development of bilateral relations. China is willing to deepen its exchange and mutual learning with Rwanda in the area of state governance, and to enhance practical cooperation across various fields, Wang said.

Nduhungirehe said Rwanda is committed to implementing the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit, particularly the ten partnership actions for modernization, so as to work collaboratively to advance toward an independent, self-reliant modernization.

When meeting with Abdisalam, Wang said that the heads of state of China and Somalia had elevated bilateral relations to a strategic partnership during the FOCAC Beijing Summit. He noted that China is willing to work with Somalia to implement the summit's outcomes, deliver more tangible benefits to the Somali people, and assist Somalia in restoring peace and stability and accelerating its reconstruction and development.

Abdisalam thanked China for its strong support during Somalia's most difficult times, noting that China holds a highly important position in the hearts of the Somali people, and that Somalia greatly appreciates and is willing to actively participate in the series of global initiatives proposed by China.

When meeting with Lucas, Wang said that China is willing to deepen its comprehensive strategic partnership with Mozambique, and is ready to assist the country in accelerating its industrialization and modernization processes. He expressed appreciation for Mozambique's adherence to the one-China principle.

Lucas said that Mozambique appreciates China's new measures to support African development, as well as China's countermeasures against the imposition of unilateral tariffs.

When meeting with Dussey, Wang congratulated Togo on its smooth transition of its political system, expressing support for Togo in actively exploring a governance path that suits its national conditions. He added that China is willing to support Togo in safeguarding its independence, sovereignty and national dignity.

Dussey said the series of global initiatives proposed by China uphold the spirit of solidarity and cooperation, and have made vital contributions to promoting world stability and prosperity.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Ugandan Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja attending the opening ceremony of the fourth China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdisalan Abdi Ali Dhaay in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Liberian Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung attending the opening ceremony of the fourth China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Mozambican Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Maria Manuela Lucas in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)