Ancient imperial mausoleum sculptures amid golden wheat fields draw visitors to Gongyi, C China's Henan

A set of photos showing ancient stone sculptures built to guard the imperial tombs of the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127) amid the golden wheat fields of China's Central Plains have gone viral this summer.

Known as "Qidi Baling" (seven emperors, eight mausoleums), this heritage site in Gongyi city, central China's Henan Province, is often dubbed an "open-air museum of stone carving art", as it is home to the most complete groups of ancient mausoleum sculptures in China.

A harvester reaps wheat near a stone sculpture at Yongxi Mausoleum of the mausoleum complex of the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127) in Gongyi city, central China's Henan Province. (Henan Daily/Song Yameng)

The picturesque blend of millennia-old stone sculptures and sun-drenched wheat fields has created a uniquely Chinese cultural landscape—one where history and agriculture coexist in quiet harmony.

Xu Xin, deputy head of the cultural relics and museums center of Gongyi, explained that the mausoleums are the burial sites of seven emperors of the Northern Song Dynasty, along with their empresses, royal relatives, and others.

A total of 1,027 stone carvings remain above ground, including human and animal figures collectively known as Shixiangsheng, according to Xu, who said that the wheat fields near two of the eight mausoleums, namely the Yongyu Mausoleum and Yongtai Mausoleum, have become popular tourist spots among visitors and photo enthusiasts.

As the majestic stone sculptures have drawn more and more attention online, many netizens have expressed concern about the preservation of the millennia-old relics, suggesting protective glass covers or modern shelters.

But local heritage officials say such measures could backfire.

A harvester reaps wheat near stone sculptures at Yongxi Mausoleum of the mausoleum complex of the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127) in Gongyi city, central China's Henan Province. (Henan Daily/Song Yameng)

"Encasing the sculptures in glass covers would trap moisture and accelerate deterioration—like putting them in a sauna," explained Xu. "And adding modern roofs would diminish their solemn, imperial presence."

In fact, Gongyi established dedicated protection stations at each mausoleum complex over 20 years ago, and currently employs 122 cultural preservation staff for around-the-clock patrols and routine maintenance, Xu said, adding that a technological preservation program has also been launched for key locations to bolster security.

During the annual wheat harvest, agricultural machinery operators are guided to navigate carefully around the sculptures, according to Xu, who noted that crops immediately surrounding the relics are hand-harvested by workers to ensure their safety.

A harvester reaps wheat near stone sculptures at Yongtai Mausoleum of the mausoleum complex of the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127) in Gongyi city, central China's Henan Province. (Henan Daily/Chen Xiaodong)

In recent years, the land around the mausoleum area has been planted with rapeseed flowers and sunflowers, which bloom brilliantly in spring and summer, attracting large numbers of tourists and photographers, Xu said.

The special wheat harvest landscape at the royal mausoleums for the summer of 2025 has now ended, according to Xu, who added that sorghum and corn will be planted next, and visitors who missed the wheat harvest can come for free visits in September and October.

Farmers harvest wheat near stone sculptures at Yongxi Mausoleum of the mausoleum complex of the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127) in Gongyi city, central China's Henan Province. (Henan Daily/Wang Zheng)

