Trending in China | The rustic charms and tranquil beauty of the Cizhou Kilns
(People's Daily App) 15:13, June 17, 2025
The Cizhou Kilns were renowned folk kilns in ancient northern China. Originating during the Northern Dynasties (386-581), they became famous for their white-bodied ceramics adorned with striking black designs. Reaching their peak during the Song dynasty (960-1279) and Yuan dynasty (1279-1368), the kilns were celebrated for their craftsmanship, marked by rustic simplicity and boldness that reflect unique folk art elements. With their timeless elegance, the Cizhou Kilns continue to hold a special place in many hearts today. Watch this video to learn more!
(Compiled by intern Lin Jiayi)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Porcelain drawings made with amazing precision
- Global ceramic artists find a home in Jingdezhen
- Trending in China | Longquan celadon
- China's Wonderland | The china of China
- Trending in China | Tang Sancai
- Global artists pursue dreams in Jingdezhen, China's "porcelain capital"
- Int'l ceramic expo opens in China's "porcelain capital"
- 'Gene bank' of ancient ceramics in China's porcelain capital sees new progress
- Feature: Ceramic -- a centuries-long bond between China and France
- International ceramic fair opens in China's "porcelain capital"
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.