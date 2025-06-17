Trending in China | The rustic charms and tranquil beauty of the Cizhou Kilns

(People's Daily App) 15:13, June 17, 2025

The Cizhou Kilns were renowned folk kilns in ancient northern China. Originating during the Northern Dynasties (386-581), they became famous for their white-bodied ceramics adorned with striking black designs. Reaching their peak during the Song dynasty (960-1279) and Yuan dynasty (1279-1368), the kilns were celebrated for their craftsmanship, marked by rustic simplicity and boldness that reflect unique folk art elements. With their timeless elegance, the Cizhou Kilns continue to hold a special place in many hearts today. Watch this video to learn more!

(Compiled by intern Lin Jiayi)

