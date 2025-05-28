Home>>
Global ceramic artists find a home in Jingdezhen
(People's Daily App) 16:48, May 28, 2025
Jingdezhen, China's renowned "porcelain capital" in Jiangxi Province, has attracted more than 5,000 "yang jingpiao" — artisans from around the world looking to expand their ceramics skills. What draws so many of them to this small fourth-tier city? People's Daily reporter Zhu Yingqi set out to find the answer.
