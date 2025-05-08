Tornadoes may hit East China's Jiangxi as CMA activates level-III emergency response

Global Times) 16:39, May 08, 2025

(Photo/National Meteorological Center)

The National Meteorological Center (NMC) continued to issue heavy rain and severe convective weather warnings from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning, noting that some areas in East China's Jiangxi Province might experience tornadoes.

Simultaneously, the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) initiated a level-III emergency response for meteorological disasters.

The NMC issued a yellow alert for heavy rain, a yellow alert for severe convective weather, and a blue alert for strong winds on Thursday morning.

The NMC forecasted that from 2 pm Thursday to 2 pm Friday, parts of East China's Anhui Province and other areas may experience strong gales exceeding force 10, with maximum winds reaching force 11 or higher. In central and northern Jiangxi, the possibility of tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Additionally, the NMC forecasted that from 2 pm Thursday to 2 pm Friday, parts of regions will experience heavy to torrential rain, with severe downpours expected in eastern Jiangxi, accompanied by severe convective weather such as thunderstorms, gales and hail.

Furthermore, from 8 am Thursday to 8 am Friday, parts of North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and other regions will face winds of force 5 to 6, with gusts up to force 7 to 8. The central and southern Yellow Sea, as well as most of the East China Sea, will experience winds of force 7 to 8, with gusts up to force 9.

Previously, the NMC issued a blue alert for heavy rain and a blue alert for severe convective weather on Wednesday evening. From 8 pm Wednesday to 8 pm Thursday, the possibility of tornadoes in localized areas of Jiangxi cannot be ruled out.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Water Resources and the CMA jointly issued a yellow meteorological risk warning for mountain torrents on Wednesday evening. From 8 pm Wednesday to 8 pm Thursday, parts of East China's Anhui and other areas may experience mountain torrent disasters, according to Xinhua.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and the CMA jointly issued a geological disaster risk warning on Wednesday evening. From 8 pm Wednesday to 8 pm Thursday, parts of southern and western Anhui and other regions face a relatively high meteorological risk of geological disasters, reported Xinhua.

Experts have advised affected areas to strengthen real-time monitoring, flood prevention warnings, evacuation measures and other precautionary efforts. The public is encouraged to stay updated on geological disaster risk warnings and exercise caution when traveling to areas under such alerts, reported Xinhua.

