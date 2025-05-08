China issues yellow alerts for rainstorms, severe convective weather

Xinhua) 15:14, May 08, 2025

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China's National Meteorological Center (NMC) on Thursday issued yellow alerts for rainstorms and severe convective weather, as southern China braced for the most intense phase of a prolonged downpour, coupled with widespread severe convective conditions.

From 2 p.m. Thursday to 2 p.m. Friday, parts of south and north China will experience heavy rains, with torrential rains expected to hit parts of east China's Jiangxi, Hunan in central China, and Guangxi in the south of the country. Some of the affected areas will see thunderstorms, gales and hail.

The NMC said strong winds will sweep parts of Anhui and Jiangsu, both located in east China, as well as Hunan, Guangxi and south China's Guangdong -- while tornadoes are possible in some areas of Jiangxi.

The NMC has advised the public to closely monitor weather forecasts and emergency alerts, prioritize road safety, and stay vigilant against potential secondary disasters.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

