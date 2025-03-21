We Are China

Scenery of blooming cole flowers in Wuyuan County, China's Jiangxi

Xinhua) 16:27, March 21, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on March 19, 2025 shows blooming cole flowers in terraced fields at Huangling scenic spot in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 19, 2025 shows blooming cole flowers at Jiangling scenic spot in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Tourists enjoy blooming cole flowers in Yantian Village of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

This photo taken on March 19, 2025 shows blooming cole flowers at Jiangling scenic spot in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 19, 2025 shows blooming cole flowers at Jiangling scenic spot in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Blooming cole flowers are pictured in Yantian Village of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Tourists enjoy blooming cole flowers in Yantian Village of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

