Terraced field covered by blooming cole flowers at Spring Equinox

Ecns.cn) 16:20, March 21, 2025

The terraced fields are covered by blooming cole flowers at Spring Equinox, the fourth term of the year, in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 20, 2025. (China News Service/Liu Lixin)

