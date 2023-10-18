Int'l ceramic expo opens in China's "porcelain capital"

Xinhua) 16:50, October 18, 2023

NANCHANG, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 China Jingdezhen International Ceramic Expo opened Wednesday in the city of Jingdezhen, a world-famous "porcelain capital" in east China's Jiangxi Province.

Themed "ceramics facilitate world communication; ceramic trade connects the world," this year's expo has a record exhibition area of 130,000 square meters.

Nearly 1,000 enterprises, including more than 360 from overseas, are attending the expo.

A cultural forum, an investment promotion meeting and an international ceramics purchasing fair are also scheduled during the expo.

The event is co-hosted by the Ministry of Commerce, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, the China National Light Industry Council and the provincial government of Jiangxi.

First held in 2004, the expo, formerly known as the China Jingdezhen International Ceramic Fair, has become a major platform to showcase the world's finest porcelain.

Over the past 20 years, the event has drawn a total of 2,500 overseas enterprises from 49 countries and regions, according to the organizers.

