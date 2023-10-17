Home>>
Yangtze River basin intangible cultural heritage | Suzhou embroidery
(People's Daily App) 13:36, October 17, 2023
During an inspection tour of Jiangxi Province, President Xi Jinping stressed efforts to fully tap into the value of Yangtze River culture and build the basin into a tourism belt with international appeal. China's longest river has nurtured millennia-old cultural heritage projects, including Suzhou embroidery. Here is a video about the craft.
