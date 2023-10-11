Exhibition highlights future technologies on cultural relic conservation

Ecns.cn) 14:22, October 11, 2023

An exhibition featuring high-end technologies on future prospects of cultural relic conservation is held in Chongqing, Oct. 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

The exhibition focused on China's innovations in recent years in technological equipment for protecting cultural relics. A total of 64 items of technological equipment were on show during the exhibition.

