Languages

Archive

Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Home>>

Chinese craft: cuttlefish bone lamp

(People's Daily App) 15:56, October 10, 2023

The lamp is made from cuttlefish bones, which are white and brittle. Its natural layered texture enables a carving technique similar to ivory carving.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)

Photos

Related Stories