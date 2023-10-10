Home>>
Chinese craft: cuttlefish bone lamp
(People's Daily App) 15:56, October 10, 2023
The lamp is made from cuttlefish bones, which are white and brittle. Its natural layered texture enables a carving technique similar to ivory carving.
