Diverse cultures, radiance of glory
(People's Daily App) 17:16, September 18, 2023
For humans, imagery with hope and purpose creates an adventure through time and space. The city of Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province, is hosting the Golden Panda Awards, an event to foster cultural exchanges and create a global community with a shared future through film. Enjoy this animated short and get a sneak peak at classics from all over the world.
