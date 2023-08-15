60 newly discovered relics on display in Nanjing
A visitor takes photos of a bronze mirror of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) displayed in a museum at the Grand Baoen Temple Heritage and Scenic Area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
More than 60 newly excavated cultural relics were on show at the Grand Baoen Temple relics site.
A girl views dragon pattern colored glaze bricks of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) displayed in a museum at the Grand Baoen Temple Heritage and Scenic Area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
