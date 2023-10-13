"Craft Project" fair held in old Damascus, Syria
A craftsman is pictured at a fair called "Craft Project" which features over 20 traditional craftsmen in old Damascus, Syria, Oct. 12, 2023. This three-day event showcases a wide range of traditional crafts, including Damascene painting, engraving, metalwork, glass art, stained glass, glass blowing, mosaic, carpets and brocade. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)
A woman touches a piece of craft work at a fair called "Craft Project" which features over 20 traditional craftsmen in old Damascus, Syria, Oct. 12, 2023. This three-day event showcases a wide range of traditional crafts, including Damascene painting, engraving, metalwork, glass art, stained glass, glass blowing, mosaic, carpets and brocade. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)
A man touches a piece of craft work at a fair called "Craft Project" which features over 20 traditional craftsmen in old Damascus, Syria, Oct. 12, 2023. This three-day event showcases a wide range of traditional crafts, including Damascene painting, engraving, metalwork, glass art, stained glass, glass blowing, mosaic, carpets and brocade. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)
Photos
