China condemns drone attack on military academy in Syria: spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:20, October 08, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- China condemns the attack on a military academy on Thursday in Homs, Syria, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.

The spokesperson made the remarks in response to the query on the suicide drone attack which has killed at least 80 people and wounded more than 200 others.

The spokesperson said that China firmly opposes all forms of violent terrorist acts.

"We condemn the attack, mourn for the victims in the attack and offer our sympathies to the injured and the families who have lost loved ones," said the spokesperson.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)