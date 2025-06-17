Third meeting of University Network for Research Collaboration: A Belt and Road Science and Technology Initiative, held in Chengdu, SW China's Sichuan

Participants pose for a group photo at the Presidents Roundtable Forum of University Network for Research Collaboration: A Belt and Road Science and Technology Initiative (iUNRC), held in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 12, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the hosts of the event)

The third Council Meeting of the University Network for Research Collaboration: A Belt and Road Science and Technology Initiative (iUNRC) and the Presidents Roundtable Forum of the iUNRC convened in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on June 12, as part of the second Belt and Road Conference on Science and Technology Exchange held from June 10 to 12, 2025.

Representatives from nearly 20 universities from Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries gathered for the event, where they discussed strategies to deepen collaboration and achieved a number of positive outcomes.

One of the major highlights of the event was the official launch of the iUNRC exchange and cooperation program. As part of this program, an iUNRC innovation fund is expected to be established with an annual contribution of 5 million yuan ($696,403) from Chongqing University in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Wang Shuxin, chairman of the council of the University Network for Research Collaboration: A Belt and Road Science and Technology Initiative (iUNRC) and president of Chongqing University, announces the official launch of the iUNRC exchange and cooperation program at the third Council Meeting of the iUNRC and the Presidents Roundtable Forum of the iUNRC held in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 12, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the hosts of the event)

The fund will support research projects aligned with the major sustainable development needs of countries where the iUNRC member universities are located, according to the event.

By issuing annual calls for proposals and project guidelines, the program aims to generate internationally influential research outcomes, promote the application of scientific and technological innovations, and provide intellectual support for the social and economic development of BRI countries and regions.

At the third Council Meeting of the iUNRC, representatives engaged in in-depth discussions on new cooperation strategies, pathways, and models to advance the implementation of the iUNRC's vision and plans.

Photo shows the third Council Meeting of the University Network for Research Collaboration: A Belt and Road Science and Technology Initiative (iUNRC), held in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 12, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the hosts of the event)

During the meeting, a new co-chair university was elected, with the University of Debrecen in Hungary assuming the role for the next term.

The iUNRC was established at the initiative of Chongqing University during the inaugural Belt and Road Conference on Science and Technology Exchange in 2023.

Since its establishment, the iUNRC has grown to include 19 member universities from more than 10 countries, with four new institutions, namely China's Sichuan University and Hunan University, as well as Bandung Institute of Technology in Indonesia, and Tashkent Institute of Architecture and Civil Engineering in Uzbekistan, joining during this year's event.

The iUNRC focuses on sci-tech exchanges, collaborative innovation, and cooperation in talent cultivation and the application of research achievements in nine priority areas, including big data and sustainable development, sustainable and smart agriculture, as well as climate change and planetary health.

"The third Belt and Road Conference on Science and Technology Exchange is scheduled to take place in Chongqing in 2027. We look forward to seeing more universities pay attention to and join the iUNRC," said Li Jian, secretary-general of the iUNRC and vice president of Chongqing University.

Photo shows a view of the campus of Chongqing University in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo courtesy of Chongqing University)

As the host, Chongqing University will spare no effort to deliver a successful series of events for the iUNRC and warmly welcome guests from around the world, Li said.

Chongqing University has played an important role in promoting international cooperation under the BRI.

In recent years, the university has established sound partnerships with more than 300 universities and research institutions across over 40 countries and regions, including Singapore, Vietnam, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Uzbekistan.

It boasts nearly 20 national and ministerial-level international cooperation platforms, making important contributions to international sci-tech cooperation under the BRI.

