Interview: BRI accession a historic step for Colombia -- expert

BOGOTA, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Colombia's formal accession to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) marks a historic step for the country, a Colombian scholar has said.

Colombia's BRI entry could be transformative for Colombia, unlocking a broad range of development opportunities in areas such as infrastructure, research and technology, and strengthening its role as a key regional actor, said Lina Luna, a sinologist and professor at the School of International Relations at the Externado University of Colombia, in an interview with Xinhua.

Colombia's pressing infrastructure gap makes this sector a logical starting point to realize the tangible benefits of joining the BRI, she noted, referring to the potential impact on the lives of everyday Colombians.

Beyond infrastructure, Luna highlighted the potential for technology transfer and the renewed appreciation of Colombia's "ancestral knowledge" -- particularly in light of the country's remarkable biodiversity.

"The idea is not just to treat cocoa, coffee and flowers as export commodities," she explained. "We need to create labs and research centers here to explore their best uses, value-added potential, export strategies, and ways to preserve our biodiversity."

According to Luna, Colombia's domestic priorities -- reducing poverty, ending armed conflict, and protecting the environment -- align closely with opportunities offered through deeper cooperation with China. These shared goals, she said, could be advanced by fostering a more strategic bilateral relationship.

Colombia currently holds the pro tempore presidency of several regional integration mechanisms, including the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, a position that should be used to spearhead infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing regional integration in Latin America, she said.

"When we talk about infrastructure for integration, we should think beyond trade," Luna said. "It's also about labor mobility, about enabling Latin American citizens to enjoy greater independence and opportunity within the region. These are real possibilities that Colombia can now help bring to life."

With its strategic geographic location -- bordering both the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, sharing access to the Amazon, and serving as a bridge between Central and South America -- Colombia is ideally positioned to become a communications and logistics hub for the region, she said.

"Colombia's geography has always given it this potential. Now, with the right political and economic tools, it can finally realize that promise," Luna added.

She believes joining the BRI will also encourage a long-term transformation in Colombia's political vision -- one that embraces win-win cooperation, prioritizes key economic sectors, and delivers measurable progress.

"This isn't just about a government program," she said. "It's about a broader vision of the state. Learning from China's cooperation with other Latin American countries can provide valuable insights."

Making the most of the BRI could help transform Colombia from a country long associated with armed conflict and drug trafficking into a regional player -- one that serves as a logistics hub and harnesses its rich biodiversity in a sustainable way, Luna said.

